JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ram Navami 2024: A peek into the joyous Ram Navami celebrations

Ram Navami is a festival celebrated with immense zeal and devotion by millions nationwide. Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, Ram Navami is a time of spiritual reflection, cultural festivities, and community gatherings. Here are some pictures from the diverse Ram Navami celebrations.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 10:21 IST

Follow Us

Priests give a holy bath to the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman with a ‘shankh’ at ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Patna.

Priests give a holy bath to the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman with a ‘shankh’ at ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Priests perform Rituals at the Gauri Shankar Temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in New Delhi.

Priests perform Rituals at the Gauri Shankar Temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Devotees perform pooja on Ram Navami at Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur.

Devotees perform pooja on Ram Navami at Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur.

Credit: PTI

A priest brings an idol of 'Ram Lalla' before performing ‘pooja’ at Ram Mandir on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Mumbai.

A priest brings an idol of 'Ram Lalla' before performing ‘pooja’ at Ram Mandir on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

A special ritual took place at Ram Mandir, where the Sun graced the deity's forehead with its divine rays.

A special ritual took place at Ram Mandir, where the Sun graced the deity's forehead with its divine rays.

Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth

Priests perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Priests perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Girls being worshipped during 'Kumari Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami', at the Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapeath, in Kolkata.

Girls being worshipped during 'Kumari Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami', at the Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapeath, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Temple during the 'Ram Navami' festival in Ayodhya.

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Temple during the 'Ram Navami' festival in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 April 2024, 10:21 IST)
India NewsRam NavamiHindu festival

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT