Ram Navami 2024: A peek into the joyous Ram Navami celebrations

Priests give a holy bath to the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman with a ‘shankh’ at ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Patna.
Priests perform Rituals at the Gauri Shankar Temple on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in New Delhi.
Devotees perform pooja on Ram Navami at Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur.
A priest brings an idol of 'Ram Lalla' before performing ‘pooja’ at Ram Mandir on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival, in Mumbai.
A special ritual took place at Ram Mandir, where the Sun graced the deity's forehead with its divine rays.
Priests perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla on the occasion of 'Ram Navami' festival, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Girls being worshipped during 'Kumari Puja' on the occasion of 'Ram Navami', at the Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapeath, in Kolkata.
Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Ram Temple during the 'Ram Navami' festival in Ayodhya.
