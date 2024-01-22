Ram temple consecration: Delhi joins celebrations as AAP takes out 'shobha yatras' to counter BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as well as BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah took part in separate events in the national capital related to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, was present at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

Several other Union Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city. "It is a big historic day which has come after 500 years of waiting. It is a very auspicious day for all of us," Nadda told reporters.

In what is seen as a counter to the BJP, AAP took out 'shobha yatras' and organised community kitchens across the capital. Kejriwal, who participated in 'bhandaras' organised in different areas of Delhi, posted on 'X', "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this sacred occasion of the installation of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple. Hail Siya Ram."