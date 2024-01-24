Ram temple consecration: It was a political event and some of the speeches were dangerous, says Ashok Gehlot

"The (consecration) programme was like a political event. The consecration of Ram Lalla could have been accomplished in a completely religious, cultural and religious manner. Shankaracharyas were ignored and that is not a good tradition," Gehlot added.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

Gehlot also claimed that the speeches delivered after the ceremony were dangerous and intellectuals are worried about the direction that these would take the country.

"We all, the countrymen, should be worried about this," he said.

Lakhs of people watched the 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event held just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

"January 22, 2024, is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era," Modi said after he performed a series of rituals in the 'garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum)'.

The prime minister also prostrated himself before the 51-inch idol that depicts the child Ram.

"Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," Modi said in his address to the invitees.

Gehlot also attacked the BJP government in Assam for allegedly disrupting the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.