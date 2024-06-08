Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passes away: Tributes pour in

Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana.
He was undergoing treatment at the Star Hospital due to heart-related problems, where he took his last breath at 4:50 am.
Condolences poured in after the news of the eminent personality's demise spread.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and said, "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionised Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."
The PM also added, "Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti."
In a post on X, Telangana BJP chief and party MP G Kishan Reddy also expressed his condolences and said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Ramoji Rao garu. His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism are commendable. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X, said, "My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu, renowned film maker, media entrepreneur and educationist. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, he was a visionary who transformed Indian media and made significant contributions to the field of cinema and journalism. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and countless admirers."
Film director, producer and screenwriter Ram Gopal Verma said, "Ramoji Rao’s death is unbelievable because he from an individual metamorphosed into an institution. The Telugu states won’t be same without his towering personality looming over the horizon. More than a man, he is a force and i find it difficult to imagine the death of a force."
Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu took to X and said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ch. Ramoji Rao the founder & Chairman of the Eenadu group. Shri Ramoji Rao was more than an institution-builder; he was an institution in himself."
Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences and said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. He was a visionary who set new benchmarks of excellence in the field of journalism & film making. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."