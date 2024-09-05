Home
Ramoji Group announces contribution of Rs 5 crore to support flood victims in Andhra, Telangana

The Eenadu Relief Fund is dedicated to immediate rescue operations and the long-term rehabilitation of those affected.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 09:42 IST

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Group, through the Eenadu Relief Fund, has announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to support the victims of recent heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"In these harrowing times, as the cries for help echo across the flood-ravaged landscapes, it is our duty as a community to come together and extend our support to those in need," the Ramoji Group said in a release.

The Eenadu Relief Fund is dedicated to immediate rescue operations and the long-term rehabilitation of those affected, it said.

"We earnestly appeal to every individual and organisation to join hands with us in this humanitarian effort. Your generous contributions to the Eenadu Relief Fund can make a tangible difference in restoring lives, rebuilding homes, and rekindling hope for those who have lost everything," it said.

Published 05 September 2024, 09:42 IST
