<p>In memory of the late business tycoon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ratan-tata">Ratan Tata</a>, social media is flooded with tributes on his first year death anniversary.</p><p>Across different horizons, Ratan Tata had contributed in the development of the nation in terms of industrial growth as well as initiated trusts to improve the civilian lives, earning him recognition as a visionary in India's memory.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-group">Tata Group</a> shared a tribute post on X which read, "A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect."</p>.<p>The post garnered a flurry of comments where netizens paid due respect to the iconic industrialist on his death anniversary.</p><p>"A visionary, a gentleman, and a leader whose integrity became India’s benchmark. Ratan Tata didn’t just build companies he built trust, compassion, and a legacy that will outlive us all," a user wrote.</p><p>Another user proposed to honour his legacy by creating a national award and wrote, "He was the real Gem of India, I suggest to @PMOIndia to start an award in the name of “The Ratan Tata Award” to the industrialist/social workers etc."</p>.<p>International sand artist & Padma Shri Awardee Sudrasan Pattnaik, expressed his heartfelt tribute by sculpting a sand statue of Tata with a background featuring his Industrial accomplishments.</p>.<p>Peer Industrialist Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, a major Indian business conglomerate also paid tribute online and wrote, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P"</p>.<p>Joining the thread, leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> honoured the legacy of Ratan Tata.</p>.<p>Although Tata wasn't directly connected with Indian government, he was frequently consulted by the government for economic policy and governance strategies to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.</p><p>Government Official websites on X including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Indian Youth Congress and Northern Railways India reflected on Ratan Tata's lasting contributions.</p><p>Public figures echoed similar sentiments. Telugu Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prabhas">Prabhas</a> and Tamil Actor Harish Kalyan recalled Tata's visionary journey while author and actor Sushel Sheth fondly posted images of moments shared with Ratan Tata.</p>