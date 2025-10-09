Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ratan Tata death anniversary: India remembers the iconic industrialist

The Tata Group shared a tribute post on X which read, 'A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect.'
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:46 IST
India NewsDeath AnniversaryRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us