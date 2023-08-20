‘Real life Iron Man’: Indian man uses head to bend iron rods, enters Guinness World Record

Vispy Kharadi, also known as 'Steel Man of India' on Instagram sets a Guinness World Record for bending the most number of iron rods in a minute with the head.
The stunt which left many people amazed was done on the set of 'Lo Show Dei Record' in Italy’s Milan.
A video of the above achievement was shared by Guinness World Records on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head - 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India),” reads the caption posted along with the video.
In the video, Vispy Kharadi who has been now called ‘Iron Man in real life’ by many on the platform, is seen bending iron rods one by one with his head. "You’re officially amazing,’’ says the adjudicator evaluating the event, while handing over the Guinness World Record certificate to Vispy.
On August 17, the video was posted online. Since being posted, the video of Vispy has gathered over 52,000 views on the social media site.
“My brain hurts on his behalf,” said one user.
“It's dangerous, but a great achievement,” added another.
Setting world records isn’t new to Vispy Kharadi, as he also holds ten other Guinness World Records.
He is a Krav Maga expert and has multiple black belts to his name. Vispy also works for the training of the Border Security Forces (BSF) and is a nutrition and fitness expert on Instagram. He also runs Akshay Kumar Women Self Defence Center in Surat.