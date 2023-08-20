‘Real life Iron Man’: Indian man uses head to bend iron rods, enters Guinness World Record

Vispy Kharadi, also known as 'Steel Man of India' on Instagram sets a Guinness World Record for bending the most number of iron rods in a minute with the head.

The stunt which left many people amazed was done on the set of 'Lo Show Dei Record' in Italy’s Milan.



A video of the above achievement was shared by Guinness World Records on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head - 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India),” reads the caption posted along with the video.