<p>New Delhi: All records of Al Falah University, which is facing scrutiny following the involvement of some of its faculty in suspected terror activities, will undergo a forensic audit to check any wrongdoing besides an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into its financial dealings, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>The decision was taken after a high-level meeting held by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the progress of the ongoing investigation into the November 10 blast near Red Fort in which 13 people lost their lives and several others were injured.</p><p>The Al Falah University located at Dhauj village in Haryana's Faridabad district, which is around 30 km from the Delhi border, is a private institute, which also has a medical college on its campus.</p><p>Officials said an order has been issued to carry out a forensic audit of all records of the university to check that all is in order. The ED and other financial investigating agencies have also been asked to check the money trail of the private university.</p><p>At least three doctors associated with the university have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the "white collar terror module" case while another Dr Umar N Nabi was identified as the driver of an explosive-laden car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday. Earlier, 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered from the rented room of Dr Muzammil Ganaie.</p><p>Al Falah University was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act and the Al Falah Medical College is also affiliated to the university.</p><p>In a statement on Wednesday, the Al-Falah University said it has no connection with the arrested doctors apart from their professional assignment and debunked allegations on social media that the campus was used to store explosives.</p><p>Vice Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur Anand said the varsity is "extending its full cooperation" to the investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a "logical, fair and conclusive determination" in the matter pertaining to national security.</p>