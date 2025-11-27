<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, to the NIA's custody for 10 days.</p>.<p>The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House court amid tight security on Wednesday after his arrest from Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad.</p>.Delhi Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests Faridabad man for harbouring suicide bomber Umar Nabi .<p>An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.</p>.<p>The agency also produced another key accused, Amir Rashid Ali, whose 10-day custodial remand was set to expire on November 27.</p>.<p>Both the accused were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who sent Soyab to 10-day NIA custody and allowed the probe agency to interrogate Amir for seven more days.</p>.<p>Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.</p>.<p>"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement.</p>.<p>On November 20, NIA took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 blast.</p>.<p>Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed, as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, had been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the blast.</p>