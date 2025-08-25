Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Reddy's judgment on Salwa Judum reflects his inclination towards Maoism: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amit Shah had accused Reddy of 'supporting' Naxalism. He had claimed that Left Wing Extremism would have ended by 2020 in the absence of the Salwa Judum judgement.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 12:51 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsRavi Shankar Prasadb sudershan reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us