Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three killed as car jumps divider, collides with KSRTC bus on Bengaluru outskirts

Crash leads to hours of traffic congestion on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway; the victims were occupants of the car and they died instantly, say police
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 04:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRoad accidentDevanahalli

Follow us on :

Follow Us