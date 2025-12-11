<p>Bengaluru: Three residents of Sadahalli in Devanahalli taluk on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> were killed instantly in a road accident late Wednesday night when their speeding car jumped the divider on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway and collided head-on with a KSRTC bus.</p><p>The accident occurred at 11:30 pm near Lalagondanahalli Gate, on the outskirts of Devanahalli.</p><p>According to the Devanahalli traffic police, the sedan was travelling at high speed from the Chikkaballapur direction towards Devanahalli. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to leap across the divider and smash into the KSRTC bus coming in the opposite lane.</p>.Bengaluru police bust two drug networks; narcotics worth over Rs 5 crore seized.<p>The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, making extrication of the victims extremely difficult. The three occupants of the car — Mohan Kumar (33), Suman (28), and Sagar (23) — all residents of Sadahalli, died on the spot. </p><p>Some passengers in the KSRTC bus sustained minor injuries, the police said.</p><p>The fatal crash led to traffic congestion on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway throughout the night, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.</p><p>Devanahalli traffic police personnel rushed to the scene for rescue and recovery operations. The police had to struggle to extricate the bodies trapped in the heavily damaged wreckage of the car, which prolonged the clean-up process and led to hours of traffic jam.</p><p>The police have attributed the crash to rash and negligent driving by the car driver. A case of accident has been registered at the Devanahalli traffic police station.</p>