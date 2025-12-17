Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Rejects the false narrative': India summons Bangladesh envoy, conveys concerns over security of its Dhaka mission

'It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents,' it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:32 IST
India NewsMinistry of External AffairsBangaldesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us