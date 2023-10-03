Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Release of caste survey in Bihar 'victory for social justice', says JD(U)

JDU's national general secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the Bihar government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has blunted all the tactics of the BJP to stop the caste survey.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 14:39 IST

Follow Us

The JD(U) on Tuesday hailed the release of caste survey in Bihar as a 'victory for social justice', asserting the report will open new avenues of progress and prosperity for the Extremely Backward Classes.

JDU's national general secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the Bihar government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has blunted all the tactics of the BJP to stop the caste survey.

Describing the release of the caste survey as a victory for social justice, Ranjan said the report will open new avenues of progress and prosperity for the EBCs.

'Knowing their actual number will be of great help in formulating special schemes and ensuring that they successfully reach that section,' he said.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 14:39 IST)
India NewsBiharCastesocial justiceJD(U)Surveys

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT