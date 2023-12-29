Relevant agencies looking into it: MEA on low-intensity blast near Israel Embassy

Asked about Israel suggesting a possibility of Iran's involvement in the blast, he said: "I certainly am not aware of anything that you mentioned about blaming particular entities or countries."

"I am not going to comment on what other countries might be saying," he said.

According to officials, the blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave here on Tuesday evening. No one was injured in the incident and an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, they said.

Though a case is yet to be registered, officials of the Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), besides that of the Delhi Police, were looking into the matter.