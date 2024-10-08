Home
Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Ittehad-e-Millat Council announces demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground

About the girls who leave Islam and accept other religions, Tauqeer Raza Khan said Islam does not need such people.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 07:28 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 07:28 IST
DelhiMuslimsRamlila MaidanPrime Minister Narendra ModiSanatan DharmaminoritiesProphet Mohammad

