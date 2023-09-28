Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes

Mangeshkar, revered and adulated by fans and connoisseurs alike for her talent and contribution, ruled Hindi film music for close to six decades since her rise in the late 1940s.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 06:21 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary.  'Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture,' Modi posted on X.

Mangeshkar, revered and adulated by fans and connoisseurs alike for her talent and contribution, ruled Hindi film music for close to six decades since her rise in the late 1940s.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 06:21 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiLata Mangeshkar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT