Remission plea to be decided by State where offence took place: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the law has been settled in the case of a convict in Bilkis Bano case that a remission plea can be decided by the state where the offence has taken place instead of the state where the trial has been shifted due to exceptional circumstances.

Dealing with a plea by a convict in the 2003 poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih cited a coordinate bench decision in the case of 'Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah Alias Lala Vakil Vs State of Gujarat and Another' (2022).

In the previous case, the court had noted once the crime was committed in the State of Gujarat, after the trial had been concluded and judgment of conviction came to be passed, all further proceedings have to be considered including remission or premature release, as the case may be, in terms of the policy which is applicable in the State of Gujarat where the crime was committed and not the State where the trial stands transferred and concluded for exceptional reasons under the orders of this Court.