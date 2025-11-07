Menu
Reprieve for Rahul Gandhi as Sambhal court rejects petition over ‘fighting Indian state’ remark

Additional district judge Aarti Faujdar dismissed the petition, filed by an office bearer of the saffron outfit Hindu Shakti Dal a few months back.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 15:30 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 15:30 IST
