Republic Day Live: President Murmu to unfurl tricolour at Kartavya Path; Let's celebrate, says French President Macron
India is marking its 75th Republic Day on January 26 to celebrate the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. French President Emmanuel Macron is in India to attend the celebrations in the national capital at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the nation on Wednesday ahead of the celebrations where she highlighted the Ayodhya temple inauguration, India hosting G20 among other key events. 132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 were also announced. States across the nation will be marking the day with events and R-day parades. Track DH for more updates.
75th Republic Day parade to be women-centric, heralded by 100 women artists with Indian musical instruments.
24:4126 Jan 2024
First cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways in Jammu illuminated
24:0026 Jan 2024
Glimpses of cities ahead of Republic Day across India
23:4425 Jan 2024
PM Modi congratulates Padma Awardees
03:4326 Jan 2024
Australian PM Anthony Albanese greets India on Republic Day, says "On our shared national days, we have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer."
03:2626 Jan 2024
Macron wishes people of India on Republic Day
"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people,
My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you.
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today. The annual Republic Day parade will be at the Kartavya Path in Delhi and will feature the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces. The parade will center around women empowerment.
Few things to know:
The thematic focuses of the parade are 'Vikasit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' emphasising India's essential qualities as a democracy.
The parade will start at 10.30 am and will cover a distance of 5 km from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.
02:4626 Jan 2024
Video: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls national flag in Nagpur
As India joyously commemorates its 75th Republic Day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) stands poised to join in the festivities. In honour of the auspicious day, CSMIA is adorned in tricolour, with the structures lit up in the vibrant hues of the national flag.
02:2726 Jan 2024
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unfurled the national flag at his residence on the occasion of Republic Day.
J&K: Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/Z5IekiI2yu
Anji Khad bridge- first cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.
24:0326 Jan 2024
#WATCH | Delhi Metro Services started at 4 am on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.