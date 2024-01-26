Republic Day Parade today: All you need to know

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today. The annual Republic Day parade will be at the Kartavya Path in Delhi and will feature the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces.
The parade will center around women empowerment.
Here are 10 things you should know about the parade:
The thematic focuses of the parade are 'Vikasit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' emphasising India's essential qualities as a democracy.
The parade will start at 10:30 am and will cover a distance of 5 km from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.
The venue accommodation is 77,000 and 42,000 seats are reserved for the general public.
The parade will be broadcast on Doordarshan TV channel and simultaneously live streamed on the Doordarshan's YouTube channel.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest for the ceremony, marking it the sixth time for a French President to hold this role.
For the first time, an all-women tri-services group, comprising women troops from the Army's military police and personnel from the other two services, will partake in the parade.
A tableau showcasing the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across different sectors will feature for the first time.
A French contingent -- a 95-member marching contingent, a 33-member band contingent, two Rafale fighters, and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France -- will participate in the ceremony.
A tableau showcasing the achievements of Chandrayaan-3 mission will be featured in the ceremony.
About 13,000 special guests, including top performers in various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes, have been invited to the ceremony.