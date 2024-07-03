Rijiju hints Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may issue privilege proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

“Parliament was misled yesterday … We will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy without taking seriously what happened yesterday. We should not ignore these acts by calling them childish … I am saying this because the intentions behind this are not good,” the Prime Minister had said.

Rijiju also said that after the various chants in the House during oath-taking, Speaker Om Birla formed a committee which has passed a new rule that henceforth no political chants will be allowed during oath-taking. “The oath-taking will be regulated, it is a solemn occasion,” Rijiju said.

He added that the Opposition’s disruptions during the PM’s speech was “unprecedented”. “It is fine to interject a few times in between but to continuously try and drown the Prime Minister’s address, it is unfortunate … It has never happened before. The Congress has to think that the Prime Minister leads the country, they should respect the chair,” he said. Rijiju also said that several new members were affected by the continued disruptions and they told him so.

He said that in the Special Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in addition to the oath-taking of 539 members, election of Speaker and appointment of LoP, the Motion of Thanks debate on the President’s Address took place where 68 members took part. More than 50 members laid their speeches on the Table of the House and discussions of more than 18 hours took place. Despite a day’s washout, productivity of the House has been 105%, he added.

In Rajya Sabha, on the 264th sitting, 76 members took part in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s speech for more than 21 hours and total productivity of the House was over 100%.