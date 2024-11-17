Home
Rijiju should not talk about Waqf Bill when it is before JPC: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Earlier in the day, Rijiju told reporters here that the controversial bill will be passed during the winter session of Parliament.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:33 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 02:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKiren RijijuSanjay SinghWaqf

