Unnao rape case: Two women lawyers challenge High Court's suspension of sentence of ex-MLA

Petitioners Anjali Patel and Pooja Shilpkar claimed the High Court granted relief to the expelled BJP MLA without considering the true facts of the case.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 13:06 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 08:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtUnnao rape case

