RLD chief Jayant Singh faces Opposition ire in Rajya Sabha

Jayant said that the decision to honour the former Prime Minister should not be seen in the context of one joining or leaving an alliance.

Though there were heated exchanges and disruption of his speech in the initial period, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge later walked to Jayant’s seat and shook his hands. Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh, who made some remarks against Jayant, was also seen walking up to Jayant later.

The Modi government had stumped the Opposition by announcing Bharat Ratna to the former Prime Minister on Friday, a move which comes close on the heels of advance of alliance talks between BJP and RLD and seen as an attempt to woo Jats and farmers ahead of Lok Sabha election.

As soon as the House assembled for the last day of the elections, Dhankhar called Jayant to speak who started by thanking the government but Kharge intervened and asked Dhankhar under which rule he was allowed to speak.

As Congress MPs joined the issue, Dhankhar accused them of insulting Charan Singh and his legacy while Jayant said, “elections come and go. At least respect Charan Singh.”

Kharge said, "there is no debate on honouring leaders with Bharat Ratna. I salute everyone. But if a member wants to raise an issue, you (chairman) ask 'under which rule'. (I want to know) under which rule he (Jayant Singh) has been allowed to speak. Give permission to us also. On one side you talk about rules. You have discretion... that discretion should be used judiciously and not when you want."

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala objected to Kharge's remarks and said it was surprising that the Congress was "opposing" the Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh. “The Leader of Opposition is challenging the Chair and that too on such an occasion ...this is the real face of Congress...Congress has been exposed," he said.

Leader of the House and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Kharge for "disrespecting" the Chair while Dhankhar said he was pained over the remarks made by Kharge and certain other Congress members.

Warning Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh for remarks against Jayant, Dhankhar said, "you are a person who can feast on the cremation ground. It is a matter of fact, you do not deserve to be part of the House by this misconduct."