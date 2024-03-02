JOIN US
Homeindia

RLD leader Jayant Singh joins NDA, meets Shah, Nadda among BJP leaders

Last Updated 02 March 2024, 18:04 IST

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday as he formally joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Nadda said on X that he heartily welcomed Singh's entry into the NDA fold and expressed confidence that he will make important contribution to the country's development journey.

"Abki baar NDA 400 paar," Nadda said.

Till recently a part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Singh had been warming up to the BJP of late. His party is likely to contest from two seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of the pact.

