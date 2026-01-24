Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Shubhanshu Shukla among five to receive Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman

Shukla created history by reaching the International Space Station (ISS) after launch by SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 26, 2025.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 20:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshShubhanshu Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us