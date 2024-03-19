RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as union minister amid displeasure with NDA

He had on Friday accused the BJP of not doing justice to his LJP faction and indicated that he may walk out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, saying they are "free" to go anywhere and the "doors are open".

His expression of disappointment with the BJP came days after the ruling party struck a seat-sharing deal with his nephew Chirag Paswan, who heads another faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), ignoring the union minister's claim over a number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Hajipur.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which was led by Ram Vilas Paswan, split into two after his demise in 2020. His brother Paras leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and his son Chirag Paswan the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), both part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

