Roster not an empty formality: SC reprimands Bombay HC on interim bail order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said no bench can hear a particular case unless assigned by the Chief Justice as per the roster, while finding as "shocking" a Bombay High Court order of interim bail to an accused in a money laundering case without hearing the parties and recording reasons.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan set aside the order by which, accused Bablu Sonkar was was granted bail.

"These are all matters of propriety. Roster notified by the Chief Justice is not an empty formality. All Judges are bound by the same," the bench said.

The accused filed a writ petition in the High Court for quashing the complaint. The bench reserved the order on April 21, 2023.

However, as the roster was changed, the bench on June 26, 2023 de-reserved the order and granted interim bail to the accused in its proceedings inside the chamber, "in order to strike balance between the competing rights of the prosecution and the petitioner/ accused person".