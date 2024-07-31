'Rs 11 lakh crore wiped off bank deposits to cover up frauds by Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya', claims TMC MP and former IAS officer Jawahar Sircar

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former IAS officer Jawahar Sircar attacked the Modi government in a post on social media platform X saying that money from his and other people's bank accounts were used to cover up frauds and scams by Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and other big corporates.
His post states that in response to his question in the Parliament, the Finance Ministry has confirmed in a reply that the Modi government "has written off Rs 15.79 crores in 10years".
In his post, Sircar said, "More than 70% of this, ie, ₹11 Lakh Crores, was wiped off from your & my bank deposits
— to cover up Frauds like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Big Corporates
— many of whose owners siphoned off bank funds! This is Modi Regime (sic)!"
The TMC MP had also earlier, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also Visva Bharati university Chancellor, and its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Biduyt Chakraborty of taking undue credits for UNESCO declaring Santiniketan a World Heritage site.
Taking to X, Sircar had then shared a photograph of a plaque purportedly installed by Chakraborty, mentioning that Santiniketan is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The plaque clearly shows the names of Modi as the central university’s chancellor and Chakraborty as the VC.
There are no instances when the West Bengal party leaves a chance at taking a dig against PM Modi or the BJP.
The TMC had on June 10 lashed out at the Modi government over the allocation of only two minister of state positions to BJP MPs from West Bengal, stating that it showed that the eastern state was of least importance for the saffron party.
"The induction of only two BJP MPs from West Bengal into the Union ministry, despite 12 of them emerging victorious, shows the party's apathy towards the state. Seeing the distribution of ministerial berths, it is evident that West Bengal has hardly any importance for the BJP leadership," TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said.
On the very same day, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose had said that the BJP should elect a new leader and "replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi" since he could not get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections in spite of a campaign centred entirely on him.
Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on June 9 for a record-equalling third term, heading a Cabinet that emphasised continuity and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led NDA government.
Published 31 July 2024, 11:39 IST