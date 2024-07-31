'Rs 11 lakh crore wiped off bank deposits to cover up frauds by Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya', claims TMC MP and former IAS officer Jawahar Sircar

TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former IAS officer Jawahar Sircar attacked the Modi government in a post on social media platform X saying that money from his and other people's bank accounts were used to cover up frauds and scams by Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and other big corporates.

His post states that in response to his question in the Parliament, the Finance Ministry has confirmed in a reply that the Modi government "has written off Rs 15.79 crores in 10years".

In his post, Sircar said, "More than 70% of this, ie, ₹11 Lakh Crores, was wiped off from your & my bank deposits

— to cover up Frauds like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Big Corporates

— many of whose owners siphoned off bank funds! This is Modi Regime (sic)!"