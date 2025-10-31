<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> judge Surya Kant, who has been appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India<strong>,</strong> along with his wife, owns over Rs 8 crore in fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), properties, including houses in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Gurugram, and 1.1 kilograms of gold. </p><p>Justice Surya Kant will succeed CJI B R Gavai on November 24, 2025.</p><p> According to details of his assets listed on the Supreme Court's website, Justice Surya Kant has Rs 4,11,22,395, including interest, in 16 FDRs. He also has 15 FDRs (Hindu Undivided Family), totalling Rs 1,92,24,317. His wife has six FDRs totalling Rs 1,96,98,377, including interest.</p>.Justice Surya Kant appointed 53rd Chief Justice of India, to assume charge on Nov 24.<p>In terms of movable assets, Justice Surya Kant has gold ornaments weighing about 100 grams, and three "valuable watches". His wife has gold ornaments (including Streedhan) of around 1,000 grams and silver valuables weighing around 6 kg. </p><p>The judge's immovable property holdings include one kanal house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, that is also owned by his spouse and the HUF. An agricultural land of 13.5 acres at Golpura village in Panchkula district of Haryana, a 300-square-yard plot in Sushant Lok-1, Gurugram, and a 192-square-yard house in Sector 18-C, Chandigarh. </p><p>His residential properties include a ground floor and basement in a 285-square-yard house (co-owned with spouse) at Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi, and a house of 250 square yards in DLF-II, Gurugram, which he solely owns. He also has a house of 192 square yards in Sector 18-C, Chandigarh. </p><p>Their two daughters also own assets, including 100 grams of gold each. Their elder daughter holds eight FDRs totalling Rs 34,22,347, and the younger daughter holds seven FDRs amounting to Rs 25,20,665. </p><p>The family has not declared any liabilities. </p><p>Justice Surya Kant, who is the first person from Haryana to occupy the position of CJI, will be in office till February 9, 2027.</p>