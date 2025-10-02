<p>New Delhi: Calling the formation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS </a>a new manifestation of an ancient tradition, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>said that after a century of “strengthening the nation’s soul”, the RSS’s journey now moves into the next step. </p><p>Modi said that the Panch Parivartan, the five guiding principles of the Sangh – self-awareness, social harmony, familial bonding, civic discipline and environmental concerns – will help us while meeting with the challenges in front of the country today. </p>.RSS at 100: Key highlights from Mohan Bhagwat's speech.<p>“Swabodh (self awareness) will help us free ourselves from the attitude of slavery and teach us to be proud of our culture; it means to be swadeshi (indigenous) and atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and we need to be self-reliant,” Modi said.</p><p>He added that the RSS has always focussed on samajik samrasta (social harmony). “This means to focus on the underprivileged so that the country’s unity is fostered. There are a lot of challenges – whether it is separatist thoughts or demands of divisions on caste and religious lines. The danger to the changes to demography as well as illegal immigrants stand as the biggest challenge to social harmony,” he said. </p>.‘Clear threat’: Congress reminds PM Modi of Patel’s remarks on RSS.<p>PM Modi also said that the strength of the Indian system lies at the heart of family, and kutumb prabodhan (civic discipline) helps nourish the familial bonds. He stressed that self-reliance, social cohesion, respect for traditions and sustainable development are essential for India to achieve its vision of a developed nation by 2047.</p><p>Modi said that the century of RSS’s existence is “an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline”. “Our generation of ‘swayamsevaks’ is fortunate to witness centenary years of RSS,” he added. </p>