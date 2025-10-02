<p>Mumbai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has rendered special services for Tibetan refugees from the very beginning, the 14th Dalai Lama, spiritual and temporal leader of the Tibetan people, said in his message on the centenary celebrations of the RSS. </p><p>“The RSS has, from the very outset, rendered special services for the welfare of Tibetan refugees living in Bharat and the resolution of the Tibetan issue. For this, the entire Tibetan community remains deeply grateful,” Dalai Lama said in his message, which was read out at the RSS Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur on Thursday. </p><p>“Within this broader movement of renaissance, the RSS has held a unique and significant place. The organisation was founded in a spirit of selflessness, guided by a clear and pure sense of duty without expectation of reward,” he 90-year-old said. </p><p>“Everyone who joins the Sangh learns to live a life rooted in purity of mind and sanctity of means. The hundred-year journey of the RSS is, in itself, a rare and unparalleled example of dedication and service. The Sangh has consistently worked to unite people, while strengthening Bharat both materially and spiritually, It has worked in the remote and challenging regions of Bharat, contributing to educational and social development, and providing vital support in disaster-affected areas,” he added.</p>.‘Clear threat’: Congress reminds PM Modi of Patel’s remarks on RSS.<p>Praising the Sangh Parivar, the Dalai Lama said: “Over the past 50 years, I have had the opportunity to observe the Sangh and Sangh inspired institutions closely, and I have been deeply impressed by their activities. As a human being, I consider it my foremost responsibility to contribute towards the nurturing of universal human values. As a spiritual person, I strive to strengthen the ideals of harmony and mutual respect among all faiths. As a student of Bharat's ancient knowledge systems, I feel it is my fundamental duty to preserve and protect the Bharatiya knowledge traditions. The Sangh has long worked effectively in all these three directions, which fosters my natural sense of respect and appreciation for it". </p>