Rubbing salt into wounds of youth by telling 'lies': Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi's '8 crore new jobs' remark

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over his remark that eight crore new jobs have been created, and accused him of "rubbing salt into the wounds" of the youth by "telling one lie after another".

His attack comes after Prime Minister Modi emphasised last week that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has "silenced" those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.

Quoting a recent report of the Reserve Bank of India on employment, the prime minister had asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government prioritised stability and growth, and added that small and big investors welcomed the NDA's third term with enthusiasm.