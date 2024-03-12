Rural ministry partners with IIT-Delhi for using geospatial technology to monitor MGNREGA assets

New Delhi: The rural development ministry on Tuesday joined hands with IIT-Delhi for leveraging the use of geospatial technology and artificial intelligence to monitor assets under the MGNREGA.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Amit Kataria, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and Manabendra Saharia of IIT Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.

This MoU centres around the project BhuPRAHARI, an initiative aimed at leveraging ground and space-based geospatial technologies along with artificial intelligence to monitor and manage assets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the ministry said.