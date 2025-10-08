Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Salman Khan settles dispute with Jerai Fitness, withdraws insolvency plea at NCLAT

The dispute was related to BEING STRONG', a fitness equipment brand founded by Salman Khan, in collaboration with Jerai Fitness.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 16:08 IST
India NewsSalman KhanNCLAT

Follow us on :

Follow Us