Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sanchar Saathi app row | Making anything compulsory in democracy is troubling: Shashi Tharoor

Responding to questions on the issue outside Parliament, Tharoor said, 'I have not studied the issue in detail but common sense tells me that these apps can be useful provided they are voluntary.'
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 10:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us