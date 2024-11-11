Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna in a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 04:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 04:39 IST
India NewsSanjiv Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us