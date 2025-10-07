<p>Bengaluru: AI-based identity security and governance solutions firm Bengaluru on Tuesday announced the opening of its largest global innovation hub in Bengaluru. The new 62,000 sq. ft. facility will house over 650 employees and serve as a strategic centre for advancing AI-led research, development, and innovation in identity security.</p><p>According to Grand View Research, India’s Identity & Access Management (IAM) market was valued at $184.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $583.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2024 and 2030.</p><p>From its Bengaluru base, Saviynt teams have already delivered products such as Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), Intelligence, Non-Human Identity, and AI Security — solutions that now secure Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide. The new hub will continue to focus on embedding agentic AI and automation into Saviynt’s Identity Cloud platform, enabling organisations to secure both human and non-human identities while meeting new compliance challenges with greater speed and intelligence, the company said.</p>.Xiaomi opens premium service centre in Bengaluru, to add 100 more in India next year.<p>Paul Zolfaghari, president of Saviynt, said India is not just the firm’s largest international office but also its “global engine of innovation.”</p><p>“With this new hub, we are not only expanding our footprint but also shaping the future of identity security by combining India’s deep talent pool with AI-driven product innovation. From Bengaluru, our teams are building solutions that protect Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide,” he said.</p><p>Nitin Varma, SVP and managing director, India & SAARC, added, “India is not just where we build — it’s where we lead from. Our Bengaluru Centre powers global identity innovation, customer delivery, and business operations at scale. We are investing in India’s talent ecosystem through partnerships with premier colleges and the Saviynt University program, ensuring India becomes the global hub for the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.”</p>