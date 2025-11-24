<p>Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex </a>and Nifty declined on Monday amid last-minute selling by cautious investors and lack of any major triggers.</p>.<p>Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 331.21 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 84,900.71. During the day, it dropped 521.81 points or 0.61 per cent to 84,710.11.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 108.65 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,959.50.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the major laggards.</p>.<p>However, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Infosys, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi ended lower. Equity markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading in the green. US markets ended higher on Friday.</p>.<p>"After a range-bound positive session, the market closed with a decline in the last half hour, led by Monday expiry, as Nifty-50 indices could not survive above the key threshold of 26,000. Investor sentiment remained cautious, in anticipation of key event risk like delays in finalizing the interim US-India trade agreement.</p>.<p>"Nonetheless, selective buying in IT stocks offered some support. On a brighter note, global markets remain optimistic, fueled by renewed expectations of a December Fed rate cut, prompted by downside risks to US employment data," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,766.05 crore on Friday, however, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,161.61 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.98 per cent to USD 61.95 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex declined 400.76 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 85,231.92. The Nifty dropped 124 points or 0.47 per cent to 26,068.15. </p>