Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC Collegium recommends Madras HC Judge D Krishnakumar's name for Manipur HC chief justice

The Collegium noted that Justice Krishnakumar is a competent judge with sound legal acumen and is endowed with high level of integrity and honesty.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsManipurTamil NaduSC Collegium

Follow us on :

Follow Us