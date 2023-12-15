SC refuses to stay Allahabad HC order allowing survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex

Ahmadi contended the high court is not listening.

The bench, however, said the only thing before the apex court is transfer of jurisdiction and as such, the matter is not on merits before it now.

The bench told Ahmadi that in case he wanted to challenge, then file the appeal.

"In case the petitioner has any grievance, it will be open to the petitioner to file a challenge in accordance with law," the bench said.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the primary survey of the Shahi Idgah complex adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners.

The modalities of the survey will be decided on December 18, when the court resumes the hearing.

A bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had said it would decide on the appointment of a commissioner and the modalities of the survey on Monday.

The court had passed the order on a petition filed on behalf of the deity (Bhagwan Shree Krishna Virajman) through Hari Shankar Jain and others. The petitioners contended that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a part of Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

“It was our demand that a survey be undertaken by an advocate commissioner as there is much evidence in the mosque that prove that it was in fact a Hindu temple,” petitioner Jain said, terming the ruling “historical”.

The petitioners have claimed ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of land on which the structures are situated. They have also challenged the 1968 agreement between the Shahi Idgah Mosque Committee and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust that allowed the mosque to use the land on which it was situated.