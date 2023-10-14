SC directs Centre to apprise it about action taken for rice fortification labelling norms

As per the clause, every package of food, fortified with the micronutrient iron shall carry the statement: 'People with Thalassemia may take under medical supervision and persons with Sickle Cell Anaemia are advised not to consume iron-fortified food products.'

Fortification is the addition of key vitamins and minerals such as iron, iodine, zinc, and Vitamin A and D to staple foods such as rice, milk and salt to improve their nutritional content.