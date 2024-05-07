SC directs States and UTs to revisit policy regime on 'history sheet'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered all the States and Union Territories to revisit their policy-regime with regard to 'history sheets' maintained by the police against proposed 'bad characters' in order to protect self respect and privacy of their family members, including minors.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan pointed out the value for human dignity and life is deeply embedded in Article 21 of our Constitution.

"The expression ‘life’ unequivocally includes the right to live a life worthy of human honour and all that goes along with it. Self-regard, social image and an honest space for oneself in one’s surrounding society, are just as significant to a dignified life as are adequate food, clothing and shelter," the bench said.

The court directed the States and Union Territories to consider whether suitable amendments on the pattern of the 'Delhi Model' could be made to protect that the dignity, self-respect and privacy of the innocent people.

In exercise of suo motu powers, the bench expanded the scope of its proceedings arising out of a plea by Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan against the Delhi High Court's order of January 19, 2023 which dismissed his petition for quashing of the ‘history sheet’ opened against him and the proposal to declare him as ‘bad character’.

"The police authorities in other States and Union Territories may also consider the desirability of ensuring that no mechanical entries in history sheet are made of innocent individuals, simply because they happen to hail from the socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds, along with those belonging to Backward Communities, Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes," the bench said.

Referring to some studies available in the public domain, the bench said, those revealed a pattern of an unfair, prejudicial and atrocious mindset.