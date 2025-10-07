<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to frame road safety rules within six months by regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed all the states and UTs to frame such rules under Sections 138 (1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.</p>.<p>"We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways."</p>.<p>"We direct all the states and UTs to formulate and notify rules under Section 210D of the Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for design, construction and maintenance of standards for roads other than national highways," the bench said.</p>.<p>The directions came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India.</p>.<p>The plea sought directions to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make coordinated efforts to prevent road accidents. </p>