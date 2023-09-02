Supreme Court quashes dowry harassment case filed by woman, says she wanted to 'wreak vengeance'

A three-judge bench of justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti said given the totality of facts and circumstances, it was of the considered opinion that the woman's allegations against her in-laws are wholly insufficient and, prima facie, do not make out a case against them.

"She clearly wanted to wreak vengeance against her in-laws... The allegations are so far-fetched and improbable that no prudent person can conclude that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against them ... Permitting the criminal process to go on against the appellants in such a situation would, therefore, result in clear and patent injustice," the apex court said.