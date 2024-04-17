SC expresses displeasure on failure by Centre, States to file response on compliance with PoSH Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Centre and other state governments to apprise whether all ministries, departments and organisations have constituted statutory committees to deal with sexual harassment complaints as per mandate of the PoSH Act.

"Despite specific directions issued by this court's judgment dated 12th May, 2023, affidavits are still awaited from the Union of India, most of the State Governments/Union Territories as also from the other agencies. We may note that it is now almost a year since the said directions were issued by this Court for strict compliances," a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.

Considering the importance of the issue, the bench appointed Padma Priya to assist the court.

The bench issued directions to the Chief Secretaries of all the state governments and Union Territories and the secretaries of the concerned ministries of the Union of India who have not filed any affidavit so far, to complete the exercise as directed by this court and file appropriate affidavits within four weeks.