SC expunges remarks made by Gauhati HC bench against judge in NIA case

The judge further said, "The remarks have deeply hurt the petitioner's reputation before his colleagues, lawyers and litigants and are disturbing his peace of mind besides affecting him in discharging his judicial duties with calm and confidence. The remarks can also adversely affect the petitioner's career in future."

He said the high court, while deciding the appeal of the convicts and criticising the judgement of the subordinate court, has failed to adhere to the well-settled principles as discussed by the apex court in a catena of decisions.