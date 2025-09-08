Menu
SC orders MP govt to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation for keeping man in jail beyond sentence

The Supreme Court directed Madhya Pradesh to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to Sohan Singh, who remained imprisoned for over 11 years despite a 7-year sentence in a rape case.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 12:19 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 12:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshcompensationIncarceration

