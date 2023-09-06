SC protects four members of Editors Guild against coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur

Divan said the guild appointed a fact-finding committee and the first three petitioners, who are senior journalists, were part of the committee and they went to Manipur and for four days they were on the ground.

He said they interviewed the people and then prepared a fact finding report and that fact-finding report was issued on September 2. Thereafter, two FIRs were lodged against them.

On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that a police case has been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to 'provoke clashes' in the state.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with an additional charge of defamation. The Guild, in its report, had slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership 'had turned partisan' during the conflict period.