SC rejects plea seeking directions to fix expense limit by political parties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates in elections, saying these are matters of legislative policy.

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud observed, "Either these are legislative changes or policy matters. How can we entertain a petition like this."

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a Haryana-based man seeking several directions, including to calculate and fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates, restrict the expenditure on articles printed and posted prior to nominations and calculate expenses of rallies performed during filing of nomination.

"These are all matters of legislative policy," ruled the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.